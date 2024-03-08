Sam Allardyce believes Liverpool's emerging young stars could convince Jurgen Klopp to perform a sensational U-turn and remain with the club to rebuild.

This season has seen the likes of Conor Bradley, Jayden Danns and Bobby Clark among several young Reds to be handed the chance of more regular first-team football. The trio all featured in the Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea, a game in which Klopp's management of academy talent really came to the fore.

Klopp is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season after confirming his desire to take a break from football earlier this year. But while Allardyce believes such a break is needed, the former Leeds United and Everton manager has suggested the club's young stars could force a major change of heart.

“When it comes to the announcement of Jurgen Klopp’s departure, you can’t keep something like that under wraps forever – it was bound to come out sooner or later," Allardyce told the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast. "It was sorted before Christmas, but they obviously kept it quiet for a bit although I thought they’d have wanted to keep it quiet until the end of the season.

“I absolutely understand it; management takes its toll. I think the club should try to change his mind but whether or not they actually will is another matter. I just think he needs a complete break from managing Liverpool, especially given his style of management.

“They have a lot of youngsters coming through at the moment which is very exciting. Klopp might just choose to stay because of the youngsters coming through. If they’re going to be the future of the club then that is going to go on for quite a while.”

Klopp has seemed pretty set in his decision since confirming the news in January, rebuffing links with the likes of Bayern Munich and the German national team. The 56-year-old is also thought to have knocked back approaches to be a pundit for the BBC or ITV during this summer's European Championships in Germany.