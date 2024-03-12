Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Liverpool and Everton manager Rafa Benitez has parted company with Celta Vigo after eight months in charge of the La Liga club.

The Spanish boss evokes different emotions on each side of Merseyside after leading Liverpool to their historic Champions League final win against AC Milan in 2005, as well as winning the FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup during a six-year reign at Anfield. However, the veteran manager endured a more challenging time at Everton, winning seven of his 22 games in charge as he struggled to make an impact at Goodison Park.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benitez left his role with the Toffees in January 2022 but returned to the dugout with Celta last summer as he looked to help Los Celestes move on from a difficult season that saw them end the campaign just three points above the relegation zone.

After the loss of highly-rated midfielder Gabri Veiga to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli, Benitez faced an uphill battle to kickstart his side’s fortunes and he now departs in the aftermath of a 4-0 defeat at former club Real Madrid that left Celta sat just one place and two points above the relegation zone.

In a statement released via their official website on Tuesday, the La Liga club said: “Rafa Benítez and his staff leave RC Celta after eight months of absolute dedication and total commitment, but in which the team has not obtained the results expected by the club.

"The club would like to express to Rafa Benítez and his assistants its most sincere gratitude for the honesty and professionalism they have shown since their arrival and the tireless work they have done. RC Celta would also like to wish them the best of luck and success in the future.”