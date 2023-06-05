Register
Former Liverpool and Everton bosses considered Celtic manager contenders if Postecoglou joins Tottenham

Liverpool and Everton’s fellow Premier League club are reportedly closing in on a new manager.

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

Liverpool and Everton’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur are poised to appoint Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou as their new manager. The London club have been in the hunt for a new boss to replace Antonio Conte and have been carefully weighing up their options.

Spurs finished eighth in this past season and will not be in a European competition next term. That may well be a positive for them next year as it will allow them to solely focus on the league.

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has emerged as an early favourite at 3/1 for the Celtic hotseat and the Hoops have a big decision to make if Postecoglou’s exit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium gets over the line. The former Swansea City man has managed the Glasgow side in the past and knows the club inside out already.

He has most recently been in charge of Leicester City but was sacked by the Foxes earlier this year after a poor run of form. They ended up replacing him with Dean Smith but have now been relegated to the Championship.

Ex-Everton boss David Moyes is also an early frontrunner at 7/10 for the main job at Celtic Park, should it become available. The Scotsman is still in charge of West Ham at the moment and has a Europa League Conference final clash against Serie A side Fiorentina in Prague to focus on this week.

However, his long-term future at the London Stadium is up in the air at the moment and it remains to be seen whether he will be given another campaign by the Hammers. He was a hit during his spell in charge of the Toffees and later went on to manage the likes of Manchester United, Real Sociedad in Spain and Sunderland before making the switch down south to join his current club.