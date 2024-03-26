CBS Sports pundit Jamie Carragher.

Jamie Carragher has been warned by former heavyweight boxer Malik Scott not to upset his partner Kate Abdo after a video went viral earlier this month.

The incident was seen on social media by millions upon millions of people following the Champions League coverage from CBS Sports Golazo's team including Thierry Henry, Micah Richards, Carragher and host Abdo. After talking about wearing rival club's shirts on air, the former defender said Abdo and Henry should be next to wear rival shirts which was followed by a bizarre comment and ill-advised joke that left the team feeling extremely awkward.

'No, I'm loyal,' Abdo swiftly replied, before adding 'to Manchester United, thank you very much', when asked by Carragher whom she was loyal to. 'You're not loyal to Malik,' the former Liverpool defender fired back, referencing Abdo's boyfriend Scott, who now trains former heavyweight champion and knockout king Deontay Wilder.

While speaking to Lord Ping, he claimed the comments really got to him. "It's not that she's one of the best sports broadcasters, she's one of the best human beings I've come across in this life. I'm very much in love with her and I plan on marrying her, so the thing that happened with Jamie, it's a part of the job, but it's not the first time he's said something out the way like that, but it's the first time he said something in reference to possibly disturbing a household or disturbing a couples chemistry.

"It was a very minute thing, but her being irritated by it a little bit is what really got to me. Him just saying it and being that guy who always makes those picking at you jokes wasn't really a big deal to me at all. It's only a big deal if Kate is upset. If Kate gets upset then it's a really big deal to me and I'll give him a call and if he doesn't pick up my call, then I'll show up in a physical manner so we can talk like men, so that's not something you should continue to do. But I think Jamie apologised, not just to Kate but to the team, and one thing you can't do is knock a man who admits he was wrong. In that regard I have high respect for him."

While social media was sent into meltdown over the awkward moment, the next night Abdo delivered a brilliant opening monologue on the show which poked fun at Carragher's misstep as she called him the 'middle child', Richards the 'little bro' and Henry the 'golden child'. Abdo then added: 'You know what? Like a good family we stick together. So here we are, another day and another show. Good to be with you all.'

