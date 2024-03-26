Liverpool legends Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen have been nominated to join the Premier League Hall of Fame in 2024.

The goalscoring Reds duo were among a 15-man shortlist released by the Premier League on Monday, following confirmation of Ashley Cole's induction into the elite group of former players. Liverpool only have representation from Fowler and Owen, with icons from the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City also nominated.

Fans have the final say in who will be inducted later on this year, with online voting now open and running until April 8. Other past inductees include Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry with Steven Gerrard the only Liverpool star currently recognised.

Fowler and Owen remain among the best No.9s in Premier League history, having enjoyed incredible success at Liverpool around the turn of the century, following the latter's emergence as a young prospect in 1996. Fowler had already asserted himself as a clinical marksman at Anfield, hitting double figures in terms of league goals during five of his first six seasons as a first-team player.

The Toxteth-born forward bagged 65 Premier League goals in his first three campaigns on Merseyside before welcoming Owen into the squad as a first-team regular in the 1997/1998 season. Owen made his debut the prior season and scored on his debut, going on to replace Fowler as the first-choice frontman after winning the Premier League Golden Boot, PFA Young Player of the Year Award and Premier League Player of the Season in 1997/98.

Fowler saw regular football dwindle around the turn of the century as Owen's influence grew, eventually leaving for Leeds United in 2001. Owen hit 19 Premier League goals in each of the two following campaigns, netting 16 in his final season on Merseyside before joining Real Madrid in 2004.

Fowler would continue to get goals at Leeds and then Manchester City before returning to Liverpool in January 2006, albeit only for a year-and-a-half before moving onto Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers and then over to Australia and Thailand.