The former Liverpool and Newcastle United forward is enjoying life in Ligue 2

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Liverpool striker Andy Carroll netted his first goal for new club Amiens over the weekend in extraordinary fashion. Carroll, 34, spent last season in the Championship at Reading, netting nine goals in 32 games before triggering a release clause in his deal to leave for Ligue 2 in France.

His side currently sit 10th in the table after 11 games and Carroll has netted two goals in seven games, with both coming in his last two outings against Angers and FC Annecy. It’s the latter that has caught the eye, however. Carroll brought his side level just before half-time with an incredible long-range strike from 10 yards inside Annecy’s half.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

He stunned everyone with a looping, high chip that eventually landed perfectly inside the opposition’s net which prompted crazy celebrations from him and his teammates.

There was no such magic displayed during the two years he spent at Anfield following a highly-publicised £35m move from Newcastle back in 2011. Backed for a partnership with Luis Suarez at the time, he went onto net nine times and assist on six occasions across 47 games in all competitions.

However, his lack of mobility and overall quality in comparison to Suarez was telling and he was shipped on loan to West Ham for the 2012/13 season as a result.

It wasn’t without some starring moments, though; he scored during a 2-0 Merseyside derby win, he assisted Dirk Kuyt late on to help beat Manchester United in the FA Cup, as well as winning the League Cup against Cardiff City. He also scored

Advertisement

Advertisement

Furthermore, his best moment was arguably his late winner against Everton in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. His late header sent them to the final and teammate Jamie Carragher had said at the time that the goal was “worth £35 million in itself” and that Carroll would “be remembered forever”.