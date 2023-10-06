The Spanish shot-stopper joined Liverpool in 2005 and he is still going strong.

Liverpool fans were surprised to see former keeper Pepe Reina go viral on social media following his late-minute penalty save to ensure Villarreal were victorious on Thursday night.

Reina, who is now 41, joined Liverpool 18 years ago when Rafael Benitez was in charge, but the Spaniard is still having success on the European stage.

Currently, he is on his second spell at Villarreal - the club he joined Liverpool from in 2005 after three years and over 100 appearances for the Spanish club. Benitez had called him ‘the best keeper in Spain’ at the time, and he went on to have a successful career on Merseyside.

He joined his current side on a free in the summer of 2022 and, despite his age, went on to to play 32 times last season and while he has lost his place in the league to Filip Jörgensen he has started both games in the Europa League so far.

Some may remember in the summer of 2021 when he went viral for his appearance on the Spanish version of the TV show ‘The Masked Singer’ dressed as a Penguin, but he has spent the last few years at AC Milan, Aston Villa and Lazio.

Circling back to the story at hand, last night’s heroics were made all the more important because the Spanish side lost 2-0 to Panathinaikos away in their opening game of Group F.

They faced Stade Rennais at home last night and went ahead thanks to Alexander Sørloth in the 36th minute, but then Martin Terrier stepped up in added time from 12 yards. Reina dove to his right and saved the penalty but he was fortunate that the striker couldn’t divert the rebound into the net - making Reina the hero on the night.

One fan said: ‘Reina hasn’t aged a day. Legend of a keeper.’

While another commented: ‘Had no clue he was still playing, wow!’

He certainly rolled back the years and he earned his side a vital three points as they look to qualify out of a group also containing Maccabi Haifa, and his side sit second behind their Greek foes.

Die-hard fans might know that Reina saved four penalties for Liverpool during his time at the club; he denied Nwankwo Kanu, Wayne Rooney, Jermain Defoe and Shane Long. Three of those were in games in which his side lost and the other was part of a goalless draw with Portsmouth.