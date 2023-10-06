The Manchester City manager has given a blunt response to Liverpool’s controversy.

Pep Guardiola is seemingly tired of fileding questions about the Liverpool VAR controversy after he gave a short and blunt answer when quizzed today.

Last weekend sent shockwaves through the Premier League as VAR failed to intervene correctly over what was a simple decision for Luis Diaz’s goal.

There were calls from some for the game to be replayed but there is seemingly no chance of that happening, and Guardiola is already bored with the questions.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of his side’s clash with Arsenal this weekend, he was quizzed over the calls for Liverpool to have a replay with Tottenham following the offside incident.

“It’s done. It was a mistake. Accept it,” Guardiola said bluntly.

Previously, he had supported Liverpool in their controversy earlier this week before their Champions League trip to face RB Leipzig, also agreeing that it was a mistake.

“It changed the job of the referees because now they don’t make the decisions, it goes to the VAR,” Guardiola told reporters. “I understand the feeling of Liverpool but the bosses of the referees will decide.

“No (I don’t have any ideas how to improve it). I’m not a professional in that to apply it as best as possible. I’m not involved in that and I don’t care.

“We have to rely on the people there. Everyone knows they did a mistake and Liverpool suffered a big consequence of that because in these games, it is super important.”

The PGMOL have already issued an apology and released the audio from the game, displaying their clear mistake.

He also named Arsenal and Liverpool as their two biggest rivals for the title, after both sides’ strong start to the season. Both sides sit within two points of the reigning champions and Arsenal will have the chance to overtake their rivals on Sunday.

Liverpool face Brighton away on the weekend and they could sit top of the table by the end of that day if results go their way.