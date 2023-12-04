The ex-Liverpool keeper has explained what advantage his former side have over Arsenal in the title race.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Mark Bosnich has explained one major advantage that Jurgen Klopp's side have over Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

The Reds pulled off a miraculous comeback against Fulham as they came from 3-2 down to earn a late 4-3 victory netting two goals in two minutes to secure all three points in a brilliant game at Anfield.

It saw them leapfrog Manchester City, who fell to a late draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, but they remain two points behind leaders Arsenal. The three sides look to be the three most likely teams to challenge for the title as they look to break the stronghold that Pep Guardiola and his side have on the league after winning five of the last six campaigns.

But, according to Bosnich, Liverpool's ability to rotate successfully due to their involvement in the Europa League has been a big boost, as well as the character they've shown to find a way to win so far this season.

"Liverpool have kind of gone under the radar, if you look at it they've lost two games all season - and one of those was in the Europa League against Toulouse." He said on Sky Sports News.

"The one thing they have been afforded is that they've been able to put a second string team in Europe - that may change come the new year once they go to the knockout stages - but it allows a lot of their players to rest and recuperate and I think they've shown that with the games coming thick and fast.

"When they look back at the season if you do achieve something whether it is the title, you look back and say how important was that goal that gave us three points?"

He also spoke on how Liverpool's previous experience in edging City out for the title in the 2019/20 season should give them a competitive and psychological edge over Arsenal, who topped the table for 30 game week's before falling short.

The Gunners look to be a different outfit this season however; the signing of Declan Rice has elevated their defensive quality and they are currently the best defensive team in the league, conceding 11 so far - three less than Liverpool and their more pragmatic approach has helped as they have only been defeated by Newcastle.