Former Liverpool defender Markus Babbel has claimed that both Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz would be excellent signings for the club.

The Bundesliga duo are two of the most exciting talents in European football and both have virtually every elite club in the continent chasing after them. Both would warrant huge fees and either one could be the next ‘big-money’ signing we see from a top club.

Wirtz, who has dazzled at Bayer Leverkusen this season, has three years left on his current deal and is valued at £95m (€110.00m). He helped lead Xabi Alonso’s side to the Bundesliga title and the 20-year-old has strong admirers in England with Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool all interested.

In terms of Musiala, he too is valued at £95m (€110.00m) but the 21-year-old’s future is more uncertain as he has two years left on his current deal and the German club are yet to strike a new deal. However, they are set to offer him an improved contract at the end of the season but Liverpool are among the interested parties. Speaking to OLBG, Babbel, who played 73 times for Liverpool, claimed that the pair would be great signings for Liverpool as he waxed lyrical about his two compatriots. “Florian Wirtz is a bit under the radar. He's an unbelievable player and one of the best young players in the world at the moment for Bayer Leverkusen.

“He is unbelievable both technically and physically. Players like Musiala and Wirtz need teams like Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool, teams who want to play football and not teams who sit back and play on the counter attack. Those are the teams they could look at in England, but at the moment I don’t think they are going anywhere.

“With Musiala, I don’t think he is on his way to the Premier League because Bayern Munich will do everything to keep him at the club, he is the biggest talent at Bayern. He's an amazing player who always makes a difference. I can't believe that Bayern Munich would want to sell him. They will also be willing to pay him a lot of money for a longer contract.

