There are just five games remaining before Jurgen Klopp hangs up his cap and says his goodbyes to Liverpool fans and players. The Reds will be hoping to give the German the ultimate send-off by clinching the Premier League title amid fierce competition from Arsenal and reigning champions Manchester City.

The Reds will have a keen eye on Arsenal’s clash with Chelsea on Tuesday night before heading across Stanley Park to face Everton in the second Merseyside derby of the season at Goodison Park on Wednesday. Man City are in action against Brighton on Thursday with Arsenal currently top, ahead of Liverpool on goal difference although Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand over the top two.

Despite Liverpool being involved in the title race, much talk has focused on who the club’s next manager will be after Klopp’s bombshell January announcement that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Xabi Alonso appeared to be the favourite for the role after leading Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title as well as the DFB-Pokal final and semi-finals of the Europa League - with the club still unbeaten this season.

However, Alonso publicly expressed his commitment to Leverkusen last month, leading to Amorim becoming the apparent frontrunner. However, The Athletic reported a move to Anfield was now unlikely after West Ham opened talks with Amorim. The Sporting CP boss flew to London on Monday to hold discussions with the Hammers and returned to Portugal on Tuesday morning where he was greeted by reporters.

However, he refused to give further details about his visit to the capital, as he simply said: "See you Saturday". Sporting CP are closing in on a second league title under Amorim and face Porto on Sunday evening, with Amorim set to hold his pre-match press conference on Saturday.

Amorim has been consistently questioned on his future by Portuguese media with Sporting fans unfurling a banner in their 3-0 win over Vitoria SC last weekend saying ‘we will talk together Amorim’.

Post match, the Sporting boss side-stepped more questions on his future: "The main objective is to become champion as quickly as possible. We have to respond to this incredible environment. We have a very difficult game at the Dragao (Porto's stadium) against a team and coach with an always strong identity.”