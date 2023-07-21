There have been significant movement in the transfer window regarding the Middle East.

The latest players to be linked with a move abroad are Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Thiago, as the Saudi Arabian revolution continues to grab the headlines.

For Henderson, the rumour of his potential departure is aligned with the news that Steven Gerrard has become the new manager of Al-Ettifaq who seemingly wishes to bring the 33-year-old to the Middle East.

In terms of Thiago, he has reportedly rejected one lucrative offer and features high on the list of wanted targets for the fast-developing league.

With a huge influx of players from the Premier League and Europe opting to make the switch to the Middle East, Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago would be joining plenty of familiar faces.

Fans have already seen Roberto Firmino depart this summer but they’ll be hoping to keep ahold of two key senior figures during the summer window.