Former Liverpool star Jordan Henderson set to end Saudi journey as Ajax deal agreed

The former Liverpool captain has been pushing for a move away in the January window so far.

UNLIKELY -

Jordan Henderson is reportedly set to leave Al-Ettifaq after agreeing a deal to join Dutch giants Ajax.

Henderson, 33, joined the Saudi Arabia side in the summer for £12m and left Anfield after 12 years and 492 appearances but after just six months in the Middle East, he wants to return to European football. Reports linked him with moves to Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich but the latest news from The Athletic has confirmed a move to Ajax is close to being completed.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per David Ornstein, Henderson is close to joining Ajax on a permanent basis. The two clubs are in the process of finalising the termination of a three-year contract that he signed last summer. It comes just six months after his comments about his desire to “achieve something special and build a club and build the league”.

Despite winning three of the last four titles, Ajax has fallen off dramatically this season, as they sit fifth but they lie 23 points behind the leaders PSV who have won all 17 of their games so far. Plus, they also sit 11 behind second-placed Feyenoord, who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot.

In terms of Steven Gerrard's side, they have been winless since October and sit eighth in the Saudi Pro League. Henderson has captained the side across the 19 appearances he has managed this season which has also seen him provide five assists in total. Other players in the Saudi side include former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, former Everton winger Demarai Gray and former Lyon forward Moussa Dembele but the club have struggled overall.