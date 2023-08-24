The Liverpool superstar has had more reports linking him to Saudi Arabia, but a former player is certainly not happy with the news.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been subject to reports from Spain claiming he ‘wants to leave’ and that Al-Ittihad is ready to make him the highest paid player in the Saudi Pro League, but one former player has instantly rubbished such reports on social media.

Salah has been a target for the Saudi Arabian Pro League this summer, having reportedly been approached on multiple occasions.

There’s already been a strong contingent of former Liverpool players that have made the move to the Middle East, with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino all completing deals to join the fast-growing league.

And now a report from Relevo has claimed that Salah wants to leave the club after Al-Ittihad, the club that Steven Gerrard manages, have made him an offer to become the highest paid player in the league.

It’s also said that the Saudi club have already met his representatives in Doha and will offer him more wages than Cristiano Ronaldo. They are convinced that Salah will be attracted to the prospect of playing in a Muslim country alongside his huge salary.

However, Dejan Lovern, the former Liverpool defender, was quick to comment on the ‘report’ on Twitter as he posted a GIF image with the text ‘Stop lying’ that has was seen over 185,000 times in it’s first 20 minutes.

Salah has been consistently linked with a move away this summer but his agent, Ramy Abbas, commented on previous links earlier on in August, denying the chance of a potential move: “If we considered leaving Liverpool this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract at the club last summer.

“Mohamed remains committed to Liverpool”.

The Egyptian already was one goal and one assist so far this season and he’s coming off the back of 46 goal contributions (30 goals, 16 assists) in all competitions last season.

He remains a key, integral figure under Jurgen Klopp and, at 31, he remains in incredible physical condition which should enable him to keep playing at the top level for the next few years.