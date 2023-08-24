The young midfielder becomes the latest in a long line of players this summer to choose to join the Saudi Arabian Pro League.

Former Liverpool target Gabri Veiga has reportedly agreed a deal to join Al Ahli after rejecting interest from Europe’s elite.

The 21-year-old starred last season for Celta Vigo in a breakout season in La Liga which saw him draw interest from Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli and Barcelona, to name a few.

With Liverpool searching for midfielders this summer Veiga was an option but they pressed forward onto other targets despite a £34.4million release clause which looked to entice in potential buyers.

However, all of that is a moot point now as Fabrizio Romano has since revealed that the two clubs have completed an agreement over a fee, with the Saudi club have secured one of their top targets as a result.

He will join Al Ahli and will play alongside a strong ex-Premier League conginent that includes former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino.

There’s also the former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, former Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy, former Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin, plus others signed from Europe this summer.

The shock in this move is the fact that Veiga is incredibly young and has chosen to follow the money rather than putting his own development first. It’s a decision that Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos labelled as ‘embarrassing’ on social media.

Veiga netted 11 times and produced four assists in La Liga last season and was part of Spain’s U21 squad which reached the final of the European Championships over the summer.

Former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez, Celta’s current manager, was an advocate of the move and he defended the young Spaniard for making the controversial move, claiming that he can still return to Europe and be successful in the future.

“Going to Saudi at 20? It’s not just place for old players. I had Carrasco in China, then he returned and he’s playing UCL”.

Money talks once again but this move is certainly a shock as we had only previously seen players over the age of 30 make the move to the Middle East.