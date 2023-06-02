A former Liverpool star is set for a new contract offer from Newcastle United, according to reports.

The Magpies look set to keep former Red Loris Karius after a short-term deal that saw the goalkeeper join the Tyneside club last September. Karius didn’t make a single Premier League appearance for Newcastle this season, with Nick Pope the number one, but he did play in the Carabao Cup final due to back-up goalkeeper Martin Dubravka being cup-tied.

Karius is remembered by Liverpool fans for his ill-fated Champions League final appearance against Real Madrid.

But the German may now get a chance to play Champions League football again, with Newcastle, who finished fourth this season, set to keep him around beyond this summer, when his current deal expires. The Athletic report that ‘tentative’ conversations have taken place over a new deal despite the keeper’s lack of involvement. Though, should he stay, it will be interesting to see whether Dubravka moves on, allowing the German to become number two.

Eddie Howe has said of Karius previously: “I think he’s been a very calming influence. He’s a goalkeeper with a lot of experience. He’s trained well and is a very good character and very popular in the changing room - the lads have really taken to him.

“He hadn’t trained a lot when he entered the club. We were in a difficult situation after the injury to Karl (Darlow) and as I say, he was a calming influence. He brought stability behind the scenes. Steadily, with the amount of goalkeeping he’s done now, he’s improving all the time.”

