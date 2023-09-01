The former Liverpool cult hero and Champions League winner could be returning to the Premier League.

Origi, 28, is yet to feature this season and AC Milan have brought in talented RB Salzburg youngster Noah Okfaor meaning his game time will seemingly be reduced.

Having left Liverpool in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer, he struggled to settle in Italy, netting just twice in 36 apperances where he earned just 10 starts in the league.

According to the latest reports from Sky Sports, he is expected to fly into the UK this afternoon and that Burnley and Nottingham Forest held talks late last night over a potential loan deal, with Fulham are also interested.

And he is finalising his move away from Italy and is hoping to return to the Premier League where he featured 107 times and scored 22 goals.

Forest could be the most likely destination, given that there is a risk of forward Brennan Johnson leaving for Tottenham, but all three sides are certainly looking to bolster their firepower before the window shuts.

Origi played 175 times for Liverpool, scoring 41 times including the second goal during their 2018/19 Champions League final win over Tottenham.

He was celebrated by the Liverpool fans for his ‘clutch’ moments that included a last-minute goal in the Merseyside derby during the 2018/19 season.