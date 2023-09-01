Everton have agreed to sell one of their most important players, as deadline day starts with a sale.

Everton have agreed a £22m deal to sell Alex Iwobi to Fulham, according to the latest reports.

Iwobi, 27, has been an integral part of Sean Dyche’s side but with less than 12 months left on his current deal, and no new deal in sight, Fulham have swooped in.

It was reported yesterday that he was in talks over a potential move and now a fee has been agreed and he is set to complete a medical.

Sky Sports News have reported that a fee around £22m, with add-ons included, has been agreed and a medical will take place later today in London.

Fulham had been for Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos, but that deal broke down after failing to agree personal terms after agreeing a fee with the Spanish side.

Everton signed Iwobi from Arsenal in 2019 for a fee around £35m and they have negotiated well to recoup most of that fee back considering his current contract situation.

He started every game last season under both Frank Lampard and Dyche and was their leading assist-maker with nine in all competitions last season.

Across four years at the club, he played 140 times, scoring nine times and assisting on 16 occasions and was integral to their back-to-back relegation survivals in recent seasons.

That £22m will be a boost for Everton in the market today as limited funds have been a stumbling block for the club when it has come to getting deals over the line.