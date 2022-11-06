Nerves were set on edge when the Reds defender made an awkward challenge during the first-half.

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness and Jamie Redknapp both believe Reds defender Trent Alexander-Arnold could have conceded a penalty in Sunday’s game at Tottenham Hotspur.

Jurgen Klopp’s side made an impressive start in North London and took the lead with ten minutes on the clock with a typically clinical finish by Mo Salah. Their hosts hit back and came close to restoring parity when Ivan Perisic beat Alisson to a Harry Kane cross but could only find the far post with his header.

There was a moment of controversy that provoked debate in the Sky Sports studio during the half-time break as Alexander-Arnold seemed to push Spurs left-back Ryan Sessegnon inside the Reds area - but referee Andy Madley waved away appeals and his decision was backed up by VAR official Darren England.

Former Liverpool player and manager Souness said: “I think we are going to show three angles. One is doubtful, second one is a penalty, the one that the goalie sees. That looks like a penalty there (on a side view) but this is the one the referee sees (from behind the incident) and you can understand why the referee has not called it because there looks very little contact there. The second angle, I think Trent has got away with one there.”

Redknapp agreed with his former manager and suggested Alexander-Arnold has been ‘racing in his defending’ during the first-half.

