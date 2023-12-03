The former Liverpool star is likely to make a stunning move to link-up with his former Barcelona teammate.

Former Liverpool forward Luis Suarez is reportedly being tapped up for a move to Inter Miami to reunite with Lionel Messi.

Suarez, 36, joined Brazilian side Gremio in January on a free transfer after leaving Nacional and signed a one-year deal, which is set to expire on December 31.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest reports have told us that the Uruguayan forward will depart at the end of the Brazilian domestic season; currently, his side sits in fifth place with two games to go but they still have an outside chance of clinching the title as they sit just four points off Palmeiras in first place.

Gremio is Suarez's fourth club since leaving Liverpool in 2014 and he's enjoyed a brilliant year with the Brazilian side, netting 23 goals and providing 17 assists as he has dazzled in what is the twilight of his career.

But his next move is set to be a very exciting one; according to Fabrizio Romano, Suarez will leave the club at the end of his current deal, citing on X that: 'Inter Miami are determined to seal Luis Suárez deal in the coming weeks as he’s leaving Gremio as free agent.' Gremio's head coach Renato Gaúcho even confirmed the departure: “It is very sad for everyone,” Renato said. “He (Luis Suárez) has been here since the beginning of the year and has helped us a lot. The fans have fallen in love with him. He is an extraordinary professional both on and off the field. He arrived calmly, then started to let himself go, play, and accept jokes. Sometimes I wanted to take him out of training or a game, but he always wanted to continue.

“Will we miss him? Without a doubt. He is very good to everyone. I have had the pleasure of working with a great professional, one of the best players in the world, the fourth highest goal-scorer in the world. Next year there will be a big vacancy, as it is not easy to find someone with his talent and ability."

Advertisement

Advertisement

His former Barcelona teammate Messi joined David Beckham's American side in the summer and dazzled as he helped the side to win their first-ever trophy as they triumphed in the MLS Cup. Suarez would also be reuniting with Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets if he completes a move.

During his time in Spain, Suarez netted 195 goals and provided 113 assists in 283 games as he won four La Liga titles, four Copa del Reys, one Super Cup, one FIFA Club World Cup and one Champions League.