The defender has been in good form for Tottenham since arriving from Wolfsburg this summer.

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven has spoken out on his lack of fear ahead of their clash with Liverpool this weekend.

The two sides have started the season in strong form and the Premier League fixture is certainly building up to be an exciting clash.

Liverpool saw off West Ham to make it five wins from six, while Tottenham’s good start under Ange Postecoglou continued as they drew 2-2 with Arsenal in the North London derby.

With the London club enjoying life under their new manager, van de Ven has spoke confidently about his side’s chances ahead of this weekend, claiming there is no fear of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“I don’t think we have fear for another team. It would be strange if you have fear for another team,” he told the Mirror. “If you go into a game and are like ‘what a team they have’ then I don’t think it is positive.

“We are building together something we want to reach this season. I think it is going really well and we help each other. We fight for each other and we have to keep that going. I think it’s maybe going to be a nice year.

“It was a difficult game. Of course, Arsenal had chances. We also had chances. You always want more, you always want the three points. But at the end we have one point and we have to build on to Liverpool.”

The Dutch defender was earmarked by sporting director Jorg Schmadtke this summer for Liverpool, but no deal was ever close to being done.

He has enjoyed life in England since his £43m move from the Bundesliga and it seems like he made the career move at this point in his career given he is a guaranteed starter at Tottenham.