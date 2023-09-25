Liverpool confirm new long-term contract for defender

The Greek international has been at the club since 2020.

Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas has signed a new long-term deal, according to official reports.

The Greek international has been at the club since 2020 and has featured 63 times across three years on Merseyside.

During that time, he’s been part of two domestic cup triumphs during the 2021/22 season and has provided 12 assists in total.

Tsimikas spoke to Liverpoolfc.com following the confirmation of his new deal:

“I feel very glad to be here to extend my contract. I feel like all the sacrifices I did and other things, the work I put in, [that] everything pays off.

“But this keeps me fully motivated for the rest. As I’ve said in many, many interviews, this team has many, many things to achieve all together and I wanted to be from the first minute a part of it.”

“More success, more work and more trophies. For me it is the most important thing, to win trophies, to be committed in every situation, to be part of all of this.

“I think this team has very big potential to win more trophies and we will go for it. Everybody, I think, is 100 per cent there [and] focused for the next games and everybody is ready to achieve big things in the future.”

Tsimikas has been a strong back-up for Andy Robertson and remains a crucial squad player, despite playing just 94 minutes so far this season.

With Liverpool set to go deep in the Europa League, as well as challenge potentially for the title and other domestic cups, he will certainly get ample game time as Robertson’s minutes are managed more carefully.