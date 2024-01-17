The former Liverpool youngster has backed the midfielder to make an impact in Holland.

Former Liverpool youngster Ki-Jana Hoever has explained exactly what type of impact Jordan Henderson could have at Ajax, following the news of his agreed deal.

Henderson, 33, is set to complete a move to join the Dutch giants after deciding to end his six-month-stint with the Saudi Arabia club, Al-Ettifaq. He captained Steven Gerrard's side 19 times across all competitions and despite penning a three-year-deal, his desire to play European football to secure his England place for the European Championships in the summer has taken precedent.

Hoever, who originally developed in Ajax's academy for four years before signing for Liverpool's academy in 2018 and who currently plays for Stoke City, has spoken out on the potential impact Henderson could have at the team currently languishing in fifth place in the Eredivisie. Hoever began training with the first team squad in 2018 and he has recounted his own experiences of being around Henderson in training and how his discipline and leadership will surely only benefit the Dutch club.

Speaking with Dutch outlet Algemeen Dagblad (via Sport Witness), Ki-Jana Hoever said about the former captain: “He immediately explained the basics to me. How things worked at Melwood training ground and what playing for Liverpool entails. Make sure you arrange your things on time, so that you arrive at the club well in time and go to the gym outside of field training. We young boys were especially not allowed to be lazy.

“If it works, Ajax will get a real leader. In everything, on and off the field. A good midfielder, whose temperament and willpower really came to the fore when things went badly. During such a speech he could go on a rant and really put teammates in their place, but in a good way. I stood sometimes amazed at how he was always a role model and leader, who did the best for the group. He never relented, nor did he accept it from others if they did not keep agreements. He also often knew how to do things better. Sometimes he came up with tactical instructions, sometimes he emphasised the experience."

Hoever, 21, was highly touted as a young defender, with Jurgen Klopp quoted as saying he was "confident" and "a joy to watch." during his time with the first-team squad. He was part of every youth Dutch side up until the age of 21 but Liverpool opted to sell the defender to Wolves for £9m in 2020.

