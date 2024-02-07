He is struggling for form and consistency.

Former Liverpool target Enzo Fernandez is reportedly 'open' to a move away from the club.

Fernandez, 23, completed a mega-money move to Stamford Bridge in January 2023 after helping to guide Argentina to the 2022 Qatar World Cup. But, since then, he's struggled to recapture the form that saw Chelsea fork out £106m for the midfielder.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Previously, during his time at Benfica, the Reds were keen admirers, as most of Europe were, and he was offered to Liverpool six months prior to his move to Chelsea - for just £15m. This was before he skyrocketed himself into the limelight, as the first half of the season for Benfica was truly a fantastic campaign but Liverpool failed to pull the trigger.

And now, according to the chief football correspondent at FootballTransfers Jacque Talbot, Fernandez is now open to a Chelsea departure and his agents have began talks with various clubs to explore potential opportunities. Now, given he signed a eight-year-deal any talk of a move away will prove not only hugely difficult, but extremely costly.

Liverpool's summer business of £150m worth of midfield talent has proven to be money well spent thus far, but it has also filled their squad up perfectly leaving no room for additions. Granted, Thiago is likely to depart at the end of his current deal, but he has spent the entire season injured and Jurgen Klopp hasn't needed to call upon him at any stage.

Despite Chelsea's struggles, Fernandez has found the net five times and provided one assist but it's clear he hasn't reached the levels of the early part of the season which saw him earn man-of-the-match against Klopp's side in the opening game. Many have pointed towards the misuse of his talent by Mauricio Pochettino, who has seemingly allowed him to get further forward when he is better in a deeper midfield position where he can dictate the play.

Advertisement

Advertisement