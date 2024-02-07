Liverpool set to face record-breaking Championship side in fifth round of the FA Cup

Liverpool will face off against one of the in-form sides in English football in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp's side secured their place in the draw after dominating Norwich at Anfield last month and they will face Southampton who enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 victory over Watford at St. Mary's Stadium after their fourth-round replay last night.

Not only are they flying in the Championship, where they have a game in hand to move four points clear of third place Leeds United, but they have found themselves on a brilliant run of form which currently stretches back to September 23 which was the date of their last defeat away at Middlesbrough.

Since then, they've achieved a record-breaking run. 24 matches unbeaten in all competitions is a club record and they're now in the last 16 of the FA Cup and are hoping to secure a return back to the Premier League. Plus, for the first time in their history, they've qualified for the fifth round in four consecutive seasons and it really is testament to the job that Russell Martin, the former Norwich defender, has done at the club this season.