Former stand-in Liverpool manager sacked after two losses with EFL club

The former Liverpool coach has been dismissed of his duties with the League One side.

Former Liverpool coach Neil Critchley has been sacked from his role as manager of Blackpool after just two games into the 2024/25 season. The Seasiders are currently 23rd in the League One table after back-to-back defeats in their two opening fixtures.

Blackpool lost 2-1 to Crawley Town followed by a 3-0 defeat to Stockport County at home on Saturday. This was Critchley’s second stint at Blackpool, following his initial move there back in 2020 after leaving Liverpool. The 45-year-old was appointed head coach of the Tangerine side but left in June 2022, after taking the role of assistant manager to Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa. He left four months later after Gerrard was sacked.

Last May, Critchley returned to Blackpool on a four-year deal, following their relegation from the Championship. The Seasiders finished eighth last season, however, after a less than desirable start to this term, Critchley has been dismissed of his duties alongside assistant Mike Garrity.

“Despite his best efforts over the past 12 months, there have been a number of disappointing results and performances which means that a change is needed to give the club every possible chance of competing at the top end of the division this season,” Blackpool owner Simon Sadler said.

“I will always be thankful for Neil's wonderful efforts in guiding the club to promotion to the Championship in 2021, and then comfortably keeping us in the division the following season. I and all at the club wish Neil and Mike the very best for the future.”

Critchley retired as a player at just 24 years of age and jumped straight into coaching. He joined Liverpool in 2013 and took on the role as U18s coach, before his move to the U23s in 2017. During the 2019/20 season, Critchley served as Liverpool’s stand-in first team manager for two cup clashes, due to fixture congestion and a winter break for Jurgen Klopp and his senior side.

Critchley took charge of the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa, which they lost 5-0 with exclusively youth players. He also stepped in for the FA Cup fourth round replay against Shrewsbury Town, which the young Reds won 1-0.