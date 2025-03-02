PSG earned a comfortable victory over Lille ahead of their Champions League showdown against Liverpool.

Luis Enrique hailed Liverpool ‘the strongest team in Europe’ ahead of their Champions League showdown against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds travel to the Parc des Princes on Wednesday for the first leg of the last-16 tie. It’s an affair that sees the runaway Premier League leaders meet the Ligue 1 champions-elect - and one of the frontrunners to win the coveted competition will be eliminated.

Liverpool not only are on track to claim their 20th league title but finished top of the new league phase of the Champions League - winning seven games before a much-changed line-up suffered defeat by PSV Eindhoven when already through.

PSG, on the other hand, had to reach the knockout stage via the play-offs as they routed Brest 10-0 on aggregate. And while the Reds were not in action this weekend having crashed out of the FA Cup following a shock loss to Plymouth, the Parisians continued their imperious display by earning a 4-1 win over Lille.

Enrique, hoping to lead PSG to their much-eluded maiden Champions League, knows his side are in for a stern test against Liverpool.

What’s been said

Via Le Parisien, Enrique said: “I know Liverpool very well. After analyzing this team I can say that it is the strongest team in Europe both in results and in the way. It is the first to have qualified and it did it brilliantly. It could have been a Champions League final, it will not be. But we will play with our weapons, we will not calculate. We will play against the best team in Europe, but for me it will be 50/50, we are not afraid.

“Without a doubt and not only in terms of counter-pressing. Whether it's possession, goal-scoring opportunities and efficiency, just look at the statistics, PSG are one of the best teams in Europe.”

PSG plans

However, despite coming up against a Liverpool outfit who have lost just four times all season, Enrique insists that his PSG tactics will not change too much from the Lille loss.

The former Barcelona and Spain supremo added: “We're not going to change much. Today was a test. Liverpool and Lille have similarities. Lille are playing well, but we put so much pressure on the Northerners that they didn't get the ball out anymore. We were good with and without the ball. It was a perfect test for the Champions League match. It's going to be complicated, but we're in our best period of the season.

“We can only get better… or worse. That's the spirit we have to have. There's a lot of competition, for a coach that's great. He who falls asleep is carried away by the current. It's by keeping that in mind that we're ready for all the complications we'll have in the Champions League.”