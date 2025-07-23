Liverpool have several players whose futures are uncertain despite travelling to Asia for the pre-season tour.

It was a decision that came as a surprise, but was not entirely unexpected.

Just hours after rounding off the scoring in a 5-0 win over Stoke City at the AXA Training Centre, Federico Chiesa was omitted from Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Asia.

The reasoning is that the forward has picked up an injury so has not travelled. However, it suggests that Chiesa’s time at Anfield is up. The Italian was the only arrival of Arne Slot’s first summer as head coach. But had Chiesa not been signed for £10 million from Merseyside, it would not have changed the outcome of Liverpool’s season.

The Reds would have won the Premier League title had Chiesa not swapped Turin for Merseyside. He played only five times in the league and was confined to a bit-part role. An exit this summer looks inevitable.

However, it does not mean that all 29 players who have jetted to the Far East have cast-iron futures at Liverpool. There could well be players who depart Slot’s set-up should a suitable offer in the next week or so be made.

In truth, it is starting to feel like Luis Diaz’s time on Merseyside is coming to an end. The fact that Barcelona and Bayern Munich have made approaches for the winger this summer underlines he is open to departing.

Diaz scored 13 goals in the Premier League last season - none being penalties. But as he is aged 28, it appears that Liverpool do not intend to offer him fresh terms. Diaz will be 30 when his contract expires. The Colombia international seemingly would like a pay rise in the pinnacle years of his career and he may have to head elsewhere to achieve that.

It is understandable why the Reds want to keep Diaz. He is someone who can torment any full-back in the world and is capable of operating on the left flank as well as centrally. In addition, Slot will not want too much of a squad overhaul.

However, Liverpool will also be aware that Diaz might not operate at the same level if he does indeed have his heart set on an exit. If an offer lands that is too good to turn down, a departure may be given the green light.

Liverpool will be waiting for the right bid for Darwin Nunez. With Hugo Ekitike arriving, it casts the Uruguay international’s future into further doubt.

Most would agree that an exit for Nunez would suit all parties. It just hasn’t worked out since his arrival from Benfica three years ago. Nunez started only eight league games last term - and managed a mere seven goals across the board. Napoli walked away from a deal to sign Nunez because of Liverpool’s demands but Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal are still said to be hovering.

In credit to Nunez, he has scarcely shown signs of downing tools, having bagged in a 3-1 win at Preston and fired a first-half hat-trick in the Stoke win.

Harvey Elliott has admitted that he does not want to waste his career by being a bit-part player - even despite representing his boyhood club. Before the Premier League title was claimed, the popular attacking midfielder did not make a single start in the top flight.

The arrival of Florian Wirtz means that Elliott’s chances of featuring in his favoured No.10 role have further diminished. In addition, Mo Salah remains the undisputed first choice on the right flank.

There would be no Liverpool supporter who would begrudge Elliott an exit. He has an abundance of talent that deserves to be on show week in, week out. That was highlighted at the Under-21 European Championships earlier this summer, with Elliott winning Player of the Tournament and won the competition for a second time with England. Elliott will not be short of suitors, with West Ham United the latest club to be linked.

The Hammers could well complete a double swoop from Liverpool if they are to step up their interest in Tyler Morton. The midfielder didn’t play a single minute in the league during 2024-25. Morton turns 23 in October and having already had two successful loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City during his career, he looks bound to move on permanently and get the game-time he desires.

It will be intriguing what happens to either Andy Robertson or Kostas Tsimikas after the arrival of Milos Kerkez. Liverpool do not require three senior left-backs. However, with the Reds currently a centre-back short, Robertson and Tsimikas - both linked with exits earlier this summer - have played in the role in the opening two friendlies, so will both be needed.

In addition, Slot may want to have a good look at Ben Doak, who spent last term on loan at Middlesbrough. The likes of Nottingham Forest and Everton are admirers.