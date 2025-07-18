Liverpool are open to selling Darwin Nunez in the summer transfer window after struggling for form at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez’s Liverpool future appears it may have taken another twist - as a club who were keen to sign him have officially moved on.

Nunez has endured three difficult years at Anfield since being signed from Benfica for an initial £64 million. The Uruguay international has struggled for consistency for the Reds and found himself down the pecking order last season. Nunez started only eight Premier League matches as Arne Slot guided Liverpool to the title in his maiden campaign as head coach.

With Liverpool closing in on signing Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, it leaves Nunez’s position uncertain. The 25-year-old has unsurprisingly been linked with a potential summer departure from Merseyside and Italy has been a potential destination.

Napoli turn attention away

Serie A champions Napoli have been keen on signing Nunez as they aim to strengthen their position. Antonio Conte’s side will be aiming to defend the Scudetto and will return to the Champions League. However, Napoli have been unwilling to meet Liverpool’s price tag for Nunez. The Reds are thought to be demanding £51 million for the ex-Almeria marksman.

Instead, the Azzurri have turned to a cheaper option. Napoli have signed Lorenzo Lucca from Udinese after he completed his medical yesterday. The deal will be an initial loan for £7.8 million before it becomes permanent for £22.5 million. Lucca has started training with Conte’s troops, with a contract penned until 2030. A club statement said: “SSC Napoli announces that it has acquired the player Lorenzo Lucca from Udinese Calcio on loan with an obligation to buy.”

As a result, Liverpool may have to wait for another suitor to come to the table if they are to part ways with Nunez. AC Milan have been linked but they have reportedly made an approach to Manchester United for Rasmus Hojland.

The most likely destination for Nunez, should he part the Reds, could be Saudi Arabia. Slot’s side turned down an offer from Al Nassr during the January transfer window. At the time, Liverpool were gunning for glory in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup and did not want to hinder their chances of winning silverware. Reports suggest that Nunez is open to a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

What has Slot said on Nunez

Speaking on Nunez in January, Slot admitted Liverpool had failed to get the best out of the striker. He said: “Darwin is a striker we have to use in a certain way and we were not able yet to bring the best out of him this season,” said the head coach. “Against Accrington Stanley again you saw he has a lot of pace but, unfortunately for him, most teams sit back a lot against us.

“If you look back at the goals he scored for us, I remember the one against [Aston] Villa when he went around the goalkeeper on a fast break, that is his main strength – he has other qualities as well – but we are still working on getting him in the best possible positions against a low block. That involves the right timings, the right crosses, the right position to start from and making the right run.”