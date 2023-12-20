Four Liverpool transfer decisions that need to be made in 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As we enter the countdown to the final days of 2023, we can look ahead to what will unfold in the Premier League once the new year rolls in. The January transfer window promises to deliver plenty of action as clubs prepare for the second half of the season.

Liverpool had a busy summer window as they brought in four shiny new midfield signings. Jurgen Klopp and co were left in dire need of an engine room restructure following the departure of five senior players including the former captain, vice-captain and first choice defensive midfielder.

While the Reds certainly did well to bring in quality new personnel, there are more transfer decisions to make once 2024 arrives.

Centre-back concerns

Liverpool were mulling over a new defender during the summer but their midfield crisis naturally took main focus. Since then, Klopp has lost Joël Matip due to an ACL injury, limiting his options at centre-back. As it stands, only Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah are fit, meaning another injury or illness could land the Reds in troubled water.

As they were already considering a new defensive signing in January, it makes more sense to go through with it now they are without Matip. Not only will they benefit from an extra player in the ranks for this season, but Klopp needs to think about his options for the future too.

Matip's current terms are set to expire next summer and while the club are considering a short extension, it's only a matter of time before he eventually moves on and leaves behind a pretty big gap.

Other defensive options

While the centre-back position seems the most exposed due to Matip's injury, Liverpool may also need to start thinking about new full-backs. Kostas Tsimikas has stepped up in the absence of Andy Robertson, but the Scot has been a big miss for the Reds. Trent Alexander-Arnold is also under a lot of pressure to stay fit as Klopp's only tried and tested natural right-back.

The vice-captain has been dipping his toe into midfield duties too, especially with England, and he has been flourishing. It remains to be seen whether Klopp decides to fully integrate Alexander-Arnold into the centre of the park, but if he does, Liverpool will need to invest in a quality right-back who can fill the vacant space. Sadly, Conor Bradley is nowhere near being able to take on that much responsibility either, so a new signing would benefit all involved.

Mohamed Salah replacement

One of the biggest stories of the summer was Saudi Arabia's interest in Mohamed Salah. The rumours went all the way to Deadline Day and mega money was tabled as Al-Ittihad tried everything to lure the Egyptian away from Anfield.

Undoubtedly disappointed they didn't land their man, the SPL side are expected to come back in for Salah in 2024. While Liverpool will not allow their star man to leave halfway through a title-challenging season, they could be forced to cash in during the summer. Salah's current contract is set to expire in 2025 and unless they can tempt him to stay with a mammoth new deal, the Reds will need to sell to avoid losing him for free in 2025.

If Salah is to depart and call time on a magnificent era at Anfield, Klopp will need a very strong replacement. It's highly likely Al-Ittihad will return with another mammoth offer next year, so Liverpool can splash the whole amount on a similar player who can slot straight into the team and start firing in goals.

Considering a goalkeeper

Alisson is Liverpool's best goalkeeper in a very long time but it's very noticeable when he's absent. Caoimhin Kelleher has stepped up over the years in the Brazilian's absence and is backed by the fans, but the Irishman wants more regular football. When Alisson is fit, this is not something Liverpool can guarantee Kelleher, and he could be forced to look for other opportunities elsewhere.