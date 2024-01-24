French football expert gives fresh Kylian Mbappe update and makes 'summer' claim amid Liverpool interest
The Paris Saint-Germain forward is out of contract in the summer.
French football expert Jonathan Johnson has given a fresh update on the future of Kylian Mbappe and has namedropped Liverpool as a potential destination.
Mbappe, 24, is out of contract at the end of the season and despite the fact he has less than six months on his current deal, there is a clause that stipulates he can agree a one-year-extension with the French club. However, there have been links to Real Madrid and Liverpool as potential destinations and any talk of a move to Saudi Arabia have been played down.
With 28 goals and six assists in 26 games, it's safe to say he has enjoyed a strong season so far but the mystery over his next move and the lack of any pre-agreements with the Spanish giants Madrid has given Liverpool fans a glimmer of hope of securing a superstar signing.
After a month of comments from Mbappe, managers, agents and close sources, we've had a fresh update from the French expert Johnson. He's claimed that the French star has expressed a desire to play in the Olympic Games, which starts 10 days after the European Championships ends - a tournament in which France will be favourites for.
"No major developments at the moment, in terms of a decision. He gets asked about it at every opportunity and is keeping his cards close to his chest. Mbappe has been doing the media rounds in the last week or so, talking a lot about his desire to play in the Olympic games this summer.
"They are in Paris and will come straight off the back of the Euros, which is difficult for any club to tolerate, especially with Liverpool and Real Madrid all potential destinations for him at the end of his contract. There is this very strong desire on his part to be part of the Olympic squad and that's an additional challenge for anyone who would want to put their funds towards signing a player and a brand of his size."