French football expert Jonathan Johnson has given a fresh update on the future of Kylian Mbappe and has namedropped Liverpool as a potential destination.

Mbappe, 24, is out of contract at the end of the season and despite the fact he has less than six months on his current deal, there is a clause that stipulates he can agree a one-year-extension with the French club. However, there have been links to Real Madrid and Liverpool as potential destinations and any talk of a move to Saudi Arabia have been played down.

With 28 goals and six assists in 26 games, it's safe to say he has enjoyed a strong season so far but the mystery over his next move and the lack of any pre-agreements with the Spanish giants Madrid has given Liverpool fans a glimmer of hope of securing a superstar signing.

After a month of comments from Mbappe, managers, agents and close sources, we've had a fresh update from the French expert Johnson. He's claimed that the French star has expressed a desire to play in the Olympic Games, which starts 10 days after the European Championships ends - a tournament in which France will be favourites for.

"No major developments at the moment, in terms of a decision. He gets asked about it at every opportunity and is keeping his cards close to his chest. Mbappe has been doing the media rounds in the last week or so, talking a lot about his desire to play in the Olympic games this summer.