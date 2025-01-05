Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool picked up a point against Manchester United

Jamie Carragher has said the fact Liverpool were expected to turn over Manchester United was their downfall on Sunday afternoon. The Reds could only manage a 2-2 draw with their rivals at Anfield.

The visitors took the lead through Lisandro Martinez early in the second-half. The hosts then fought back to lead 2-1 after goals by Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah.

Liverpool were pegged back by Amad Diallo though and weren’t able to find another goal. Harry Maguire missed a golden chance at the end to win it for Ruben Amorim’s side as well.

Jamie Carragher on Liverpool draw with Manchester United

Getty Images

Carragher was on co-commentary duties along with Gary Neville for Sky Sports and said afterwards: “It was very reminiscent of last season, I feel. Obviously it was a better game this one, there was goals involved. There was too much of a feeling coming into this one that Liverpool would just whack Manchester United. People were talking about how many goals they were going to score, I was getting asked about it in the car park when I was coming in today. It frustrates me that. The main thing for Liverpool was to win the game today but it wasn’t to be. Great game. Spoils shared. We go again.”

Meanwhile, former Reds striker Daniel Sturridge, who was in the studio with Roy Keane, said: “Respect to United. You have got to give them credit for that. Liverpool weren’t at their absolute best today but they’ll be happy with the result at the end of the day. They didn’t lose the game. The expectation before was that they’re going to blitz them, that it was going to be a high scoring in Liverpool’s favour. Manchester United came today and performed to the level that their manager wanted them to since he has been at the club. In the end it was a fair result.”

What next for Liverpool in the Premier League?

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal from the penalty-spot during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield on January 05, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool remain top of the Premier League table as they chase down the title. They have 46 points on the board from their first 19 fixtures and are still carrying momentum despite not beating United.

The Reds are six points clear of Arsenal in 2nd and nine above Nottingham Forest in 3rd. Next up for Arne Slot’s side is their Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night before they lock horns with League Two outfit Accrington Stanley in the third round of the FA Cup next Saturday.

Liverpool’s next league match is an away trip to The City Ground to play high flying Nottingham Forest. That clash is an opportunity to build more of a gap above them.

In the meantime, Slot has the chance to bolster his ranks with the January transfer window open for business between now and the end of the month. They also have the opportunity to let some players leave the club to help free up space and funds in their ranks to pave the way for any potential new faces.