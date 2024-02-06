Theo Epstein has joined FSG. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The top brass at Fenway Sports Group will be acutely aware of the monumental task that has been thrust upon them. Principal owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner and president Sam Kennedy know the magnitude of the challenge - and that the entire footballing world is watching scrupulously.

In truth, the majority are hoping that the Boston-based group will make the wrong decision. Certainly, supporters of Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Everton and the rest of the Premier League are saying their Hail Marys that the departure of Jurgen Klopp as manager will be the catalyst for Liverpool's downfall.

In the past eight years, Klopp has spearheaded the Reds' status from perpetual underachievers to once again rubbing shoulders with the European elite. A sixth European Cup has been gleaned, along with two runners-up medals, a maiden Premier League title and two second-place finishes. The FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup also adorn the Anfield trophy cabinet.

Klopp's impact being transformational is an understatement. But Liverpool were delivered the bombshell news that the German will depart from the hot seat at the end of the season. It means a premature search for his successor is afoot.

No-one is expecting an identical replacement because there isn't one out there. Klopp is as bespoke as they come in terms of his managerial prowess and charisma. But appointing someone who ensures Liverpool do not jettison from the pinnacle of the Premier League is paramount.

Gordon is leading the recruitment process for FSG. But they have also appointed a new member to the hierarchy to add expertise in Theo Epstein.

The 50-year-old returns to the FSG ranks as a senior advisor and according to The Athletic, his 'knowledge of what it takes to lead an elite sports team is likely to be valued by FSG as they try to fill critical vacancies at Anfield' with a sporting advisor also needed after the departure of Jorg Schmadtke.

Epstein's background is in baseball - yet his reputation could not be much stronger. He was at the nucleus of FSG's (then New England Sports Ventures) success at the Boston Red Sox after their 2002 takeover.

Henry famously wanted to hire Billy Beane - whose 'Moneyball' tale as general manager of the Oakland Athletics was depicted on screen by Brad Pitt - to end the Red Sox's wait for a World Series title. Beane declined. But instead of hiring another experienced operator, Epstein was promoted to the role only aged 28.

The first season ended with the Red Sox losing to the New York Yankees in the play-offs. But in 2004, he engineered the breaking of the 'Curse of Bambino' with the Red Sox winning their first World Series in 86 years. Just three years later, a second piece of silverware was won.

Yet it wasn't just in Boston where Epstein thrived. After moving to the Chicago Cubs in the role of president of baseball operations, an even lengthier wait to be crowned MLB champions was ended. In 2016, the Cubs broke the "Curse of the Billy Goat" when claiming their first World Series in 108 years. As a result, that saw Epstein rated number one on Fortune magazine's World's Greatest Leaders list for 2017 - ahead of Pope Francis and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos - as well as being named as one of the world's 100 most influential people by Time magazine.

After working as a consultant for the MLB and then joining private equity firm Arctos Sports Partners - a minority stakeholder in FSG - he's back rubbing shoulders with Henry and Co. in a key role.

The Athletic reports that Epstein has followed Liverpool closely and is a fan of the Premier League, while he still plays soccer at weekends near his Connecticut home.