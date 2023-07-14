The latest Liverpool transfer news as Jurgen Klopp’s side continue to build towards their 2023/24 Premier League season opener against Chelsea.

The new Premier League season kicks off in under a month meaning clubs still have plenty of time remaining in the summer transfer window to bolster their squads before returning to competitive action.

Liverpool have already been busy this summer and could still get a few more deals completed, although there is also plenty of talk with regards to players leaving Anfield in the coming weeks. Club captain Jordan Henderson is currently being linked with a surprise move to Saudi Arabia and it now looks like another Reds midfielder could be in line to join him.

Elsewhere, a Brazilian international who has been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal could indeed be headed to England but it is in fact Fulham who are ‘hopeful’ of securing a deal. Here are the latest Liverpool transfer news headlines on Friday, July 14:

Fulham ‘hopeful’ of beating Liverpool and Arsenal to signing

Per a report from 90min, Fulham are hopeful of beating some of Europe’s biggest clubs to a deal for Brazil international midfielder Andre Trindade. Liverpool are also said to have held an interest in the 21-year old who currently plays for Fluminense.

The Cottagers are said to have targeted Trindade since January and were close to reaching an agreement over a £20 million transfer fee, which is now believed to have increased to £25 million. Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham are all also credited with an interest in the Brazilian as are Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool ‘set to receive’ £40m midfielder bid from Saudi Arabia

According to The Athletic, Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad are set to approach Liverpool with ‘a concrete offer’ to buy midfielder Fabinho. The Saudi Pro League club’s bid for the 29-year old Brazilian is expected to be worth in the region of £40million.

