Fabio Carvalho will join Liverpool in a deal worth up to £7.7 million.

Fabio Carvalho’s move to Liverpool has been confirmed.

The attacking midfielder will join the Reds on 1 July after the expiry of his Fulham contract.

Jurgen Klopp’s side tried to sign Carvalho on January transfer deadline day but the deal fell through at the 11th hour.

Liverpool have long expected to complete a move for the 19-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window.

And after helping the Cottagers to the Championship title this season, registering 11 goals and eight assists, he will now make the switch to Anfield.

The deal is worth £7.7 million including add-ons, with Carvalho penning a five-year contract until the summer of 2027.

What’s been said

In an emotional departing message, Carvalho told Fulham’s club website: “I just want to say thank you for everything they’ve done for me, on and off the pitch.

“On the pitch, they’ve been singing my name and cheering me on, and off the pitch they’re always greeting me. Even my family have fans going up to them, saying hello, which makes me happy.

“There’s obviously been ups and downs this season, but I’ve had some great messages from great fans.

“I just want to say a big thank you to all the Fulham fans, as without them I wouldn’t be in the position I am today, so thank you so much.”

‘We did everything we could’

Fabio Carvalho celebrates scoring for Fulham. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Fulham owner Tony Khan admitted he tried to tie down Carvalho’s future at Craven Cottage.

He said: “Fabio is a great talent and we did everything we could trying to secure him here on a longer deal so he could play in the Premier League with Fulham.

“That didn’t prove possible, but we were able to keep him for the remainder of the Championship-winning campaign and for that I know he will always be very fondly remembered by our fans.