Alexander Isak and Gabby Agbonlahor, inset. Pictures: Getty Images/ talkSPORT | Getty Images/ talkSPORT

Liverpool are keen to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gabby Agbonlahor has insisted that Alexander Isak wants to join a club ‘better than what Newcastle United can offer’ amid Liverpool’s interest.

The striker’s future at St James’ Park has been shrouded in doubt after being omitted from the Magpies’ pre-season squad to travel to Singapore. He also did not feature against Celtic in a 4-0 friendly loss last weekend and was sent home by manager Eddie Howe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak scored 27 goals last season as Newcastle qualified for the Champions League and won the Carabao Cup - with the Sweden international on target against Liverpool in the 2-1 win at Wembley.

The Reds are keen to sign Isak despite having brought in Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt. Reports suggest that a British transfer record bid is being lined up.

Newcastle’s triumph in the Carabao Cup was their first major trophy for 70 years. Former Aston Villa centre-forward Agbonlahor claims that the Magpies are only a ‘big club’ in Tyneside and that Isak will want to play for a team that consistently challenges for silverware.

What’s been said

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said: “He's been around Newcastle nearly three years now He's got three years left on his contract, but he's probably thought to himself: ‘You know what? Newcastle - big club in Newcastle. Newcastle aren't a big club worldwide’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just in Newcastle, that's a fact. Newcastle fans can come on and argue that with me. They're a big club in Newcastle. He's looking at them thinking: ‘I might want to go and win Ballons d'Or. I might want to win the Champions League. I don't just play in the Champions League, I want to win it. I want to win the Premier League. I'm not 21, I’m 25. Newcastle can't give me what I want.

“Isak has done fantastic at Newcastle. I mean, look at some of his stats - 27 in 42 last season, 62 goals in 109 games altogether for Newcastle. He's better than Newcastle.

“For me, himself and [Erling] Haaland, are probably the best strikers in the world. Isak at 25, he's looking at his career now and thinking: ‘I've got you into the Champions League, I won your first trophy in 70 years, I am better than what Newcastle can offer me’.”

‘Sponsors want you out there’

Isak has not made the trip to Asia as Newcastle have said he has a thigh injury. But reports have suggested that a scan the 25-year-old underwent returned clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agbonlahor believes that it is further evidence something is afoot as Isak would be on the tour for commercial reasons. He added: “Newcastle try their best to make it sound like the injury is stopping him. Lewis Hall hasn’t been fit for months, Joelinton missed the Celtic game but they are on the plane.

“I’ve been on these pre-season tours, unless you’re on crutches and have a bad injury, you’re on that plane because the sponsors want you out there. Newcastle are getting paid to go to Singapore, as your star player, he would be out there, especially I’ve seen reports the scan came back clear. It’s obvious he must have said: ‘I don’t want to go on this tour’.”