Liverpool are keen to sign Alexander Isak with reports suggesting they are readying a bid.

Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes has admitted that Alexander Isak has ‘been through some rough things’ in recent days amid Liverpool’s interest.

Isak has not travelled with the Magpies to Singapore for the pre-season tour. The official reason for Isak’s absence is that he has a thigh injury, although reports suggest that his scan came back clear. The Sweden international also missed a 4-0 friendly loss against Celtic last weekend, with manager Eddie Howe admitting that he sent Isak home.

Certainly, losing Isak would be a hammer blow for Newcastle’s ambitions, having qualified for the Champions League for the forthcoming season. The Daily Mail reports that Isak - who fired 27 goals last season - has told the Magpies he wants to leave and a British transfer record bid is being prepared by Premier League champions Liverpool.

The Reds spent £100 million on Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen - and have splashed out excess of £250 million on Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Giorgi Mamardashvili and Hugo Ekitike in the current transfer window. Isak would be expected to cost at least £120 million.

What’s been said

Speaking in Singapore, Guimaraes said: “I’m really close to him (Isak). He’s a good guy. He’s been through some rough things at this moment. My focus is with the lads. Isak is something I cannot control. The club has control of it. I hope he’s going to be fit when we come back to Newcastle to prepare for the new season.

“They told us he was there in Newcastle because of his injury. Of course, he’s a top player for us and he’s going to be a miss on this trip. We need him ready as soon as possible.”

There are suggestions that Newcastle are readying Red Bull Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko as a replacement for Isak, while they are also keen to sign Yoanne Wissa from Brentford. The Magpies have missed out on signing Ekitike, Liam Delap and Joao Pedro so far in the summer transfer window.

On Newcastle’s potential business, Brazil international Guimaraes said: “We are still in the market and looking for new options. But we’ve had success before and we can have success again. I’m more focused on the players we have here.

“My job for the club is to try to keep the lads motivated. We have to be calm. We have to be patient. We know the directors are working the markets. We have [Anthony] Elanga, who has surprised me a lot in training, unbelievable.

“Since I signed for the club I’ve always had this ambition (to compete and see good players arrive). If I lose it, I’ll go back to Brazil and play there! I think the club has the same ambition as me.”

‘That’s a question for Alex’

Newcastle defender Dan Burn added: ‘Listen, everyone's entitled to their own opinion. But I think we can just control what we can control. That's a question for Alex to answer. He's obviously a big player for us, but we do have a lot of quality in the squad as well. Bringing Anthony in as well, which I think was a great signing. Alex hasn’t trained with a thigh issue that's been ongoing since he’s been back that first few days.”