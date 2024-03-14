Man Utd learn Branthwaite price tag as Chelsea target £50m forward

Gareth Southgate has named his squad to face Brazil and Belgium in this month's upcoming international friendlies. The England boss continues his planning ahead of Euro 2024 as he looks to finalise an airtight selection for the summer.

A number of decisions have pricked up a lot of ears for this March camp, including the axing of Kalvin Phillips, who pushed for a loan move to West Ham in order to boost his chances of staying in Southgate's line of vision.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Gomez will pull on the England shirt for the first time in almost four years as he continues his impressive performances for Liverpool in their title-challenging season. The central defender has stepped up during Jurgen Klopp's injury crisis this term, filling in at right-back and left-back while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas have all been sidelined.

Everton will also see England regular Jordan Pickford return to the Three Lions' camp, while rising star Jarrad Branthwaite has earned his first call-up. The 21-year-old has missed just three Premier League fixtures this season and has been a crucial figure in the Toffees' battle against relegation.

Here we go then.



Your #ThreeLions for March camp! 🦁 — England (@England) March 14, 2024

Ex-Everton winger Anthony Gordon has also been given his first senior England call-up following his high profile move to Newcastle United. Jordan Henderson returns despite his struggles at domestic level since opting to leave Anfield for Saudi Arabia last summer. The midfielder made the switch to Ajax in January but his side have won just two matches in all competitions since he joined.