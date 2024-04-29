Following their shock defeat to Everton at Goodison Park, things went from bad to worse for Liverpool as they came away from the London Stadium with just one point after a disappointing 2-2 draw with West Ham.

With just three games left to play, the Reds are now five points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal and their once strong bid at lifting this season’s title has now all but completely unravelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a Jarrod Bowen opener, Liverpool came from behind to make it 2-1 but couldn’t deal with a Michail Antonio equaliser. The result and the fact the Reds have now won just one in their last five fixtures was not the main talking point from the match, though. Footage of Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah arguing on the touchline has been doing the rounds on social media and fuelling the rumours that the Egyptian will be leaving Anfield this summer.

Salah was demoted to the bench for the West Ham clash and as he prepared to come on in the 79th minute, he clashed with the manager. After failing to make an impact in his cameo appearance, the winger warned there ‘would be fire’ if he spoke on the matter while walking through the media zone.

Klopp revealed in his post-match interview that he had already spoken to Salah in the dressing room and the matter was ‘done’ in his eyes.

Garth Crooks weighed in on the heated moment between the two in his Team of the Week column for BBC Sport and advised the players not to let their title disappointment spoil a long-serving positive relationship between them and Klopp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the time Antonio had equalised for West Ham, Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah was busy engaging in a dispute with his manager on the touchline and having to be restrained by his team-mates.

“What actually rattled Salah was unclear but it was a further indication that the Reds' title challenge is over and matters are beginning to unravel at the club. Liverpool's players would do well not to allow their disappointment of missing out on the title to ruin what has been a magnificent relationship with their manager and fans.”