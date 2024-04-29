Diogo Jota of Liverpool celebrates with Conor Bradley of Liverpool after scoring his team's third goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Liverpool and Norwich City at Anfield on January 28, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Stefan Bajcetic continued to step up his recovery form injury as he got more minutes under his belt for Liverpool under-21s.

The midfielder hasn't made a first-team appearance since September, while he had adductor surgery in March 2023. Bajcetic was on the bench for Jurgen Klopp's side's 2-2 draw against West Ham United last weekend.

And yesterday, he was handed his latest outing for the young Reds as they were defeated 2-0 by Arsenal in their final Premier League 2 fixture. Bajcetic was handed a 62-minute cameo at the AXA Training Centre - his longest run-out in his three appearances for the under-21s.

As the 19-year-old continues to build fitness, he may have an eye on playing a part in Liverpool's final three appearances of the 2023-24 campaign. The Reds' best hope is that they finish third in the table after dropping out of the Premier League title race. Liverpool sit four points behind second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand after their 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest, and five adrift of leaders Arsenal as they claimed a 3-2 victory over Tottenham in the north London derby.

Liverpool face Spurs at Anfield on Sunday (16.30 BST) and a win would guarantee third place. The Reds gave effectively booked their spot in the Champions League next season because of goal difference.

Yet Diogo Jota - who scored a 94th-minute winner in last year's thrilling 4-3 victory - will remain absent. The Portugal international has been ravaged by injuries throughout the campaign. After spending two months on the sidelines with a knee issue, Jota now has a muscle problem after netting in a 3-1 triumph over Fulham earlier this month. Before last week's 2-0 defeat by Everton in the Merseyside derby, Klopp admitted the forward would be unavailable for two weeks.

