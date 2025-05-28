Liverpool are the frontrunners to sign Florian Wirtz after attracting interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

The first private jet has landed on Merseyside. It seems that it will be a matter of time before Jeremie Frimpong is unveiled as Liverpool’s first signing of the summer.

It’s been known for a period that Frimpong is expected to complete a switch to Anfield. The Reds have identified the Netherlands international as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who turned down a new contract and is set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Frimpong has been outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen in the past three-and-a-half years and helped them claim a maiden Bundesliga title in the 2023-24 season. With a release clause of £30 million in his Die Werkself contract, it appears Liverpool are getting themselves a bargain.

Wirtz to Liverpool

But Kopites will be hoping that there is another chartered flight carrying a Leverkusen player that touches down on the runway at Liverpool John Lennon Airport in the coming days. The thought of Florian Wirtz being added to the Premier League champions’ squad has got plenty agog.

Wirtz is regarded as one of the supreme young talents in Europe. He’s been scintillating for Leverkusen, recording 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 appearances. Wirtz is also a key player for Germany, having earned 29 caps and scoring six goals.

The fact that Liverpool entered the race for the 22-year-old took plenty of supporters by surprise. It had long been thought that Wirtz would be heading to German powerhouses Bayern Munich this summer to take the next step in his career. The Independent suggested that Bayern ‘stole ahead’ of Manchester City and Real Madrid earlier this month.

City were claimed to have made a ‘huge push’ for Wirtz as a successor for their long-standing talisman Kevin De Bruyne, who will depart the Etihad Stadium at the end of his contract. But Liverpool leapfrogged ahead of their rivals as they used their position as Premier League champions to their advantage.

Leverkusen were never keen on selling their top star to another Bundesliga rival and preferred to sell outside of Germany. It was reported that City pulled out of the race because they did not believe Wirtz was worth the financial package, with a price tag of £126 million mooted on top of wages.

But it’s been implied that the former Cologne man was highly impressed by Anfield head coach Arne Slot and the plan that Liverpool have in place for him.

Wirtz decision

And it’s been reported by German newspaper BILD that Wirtz was dissuaded by the fact that City boss Pep Guardiola could not give a full commitment to staying in his role until his contract expires in 2027. Guardiola has been in the Etihad Stadium hot seat since 2016 and signed a new contract earlier this year despite City’s struggles. Having won six Premier League title, they finished only third this term and were beaten by Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final.

It is also suggested that Wirtz was keen on the idea of joining Liverpool after being part of a Leverkusen team that lost 4-0 at Anfield in the Champions League in November. It’s said that ‘he felt the special atmosphere in the stadium and the club's strength, and was enthusiastic about the conditions at the club’. Leverkusen underwent a session at the AXA Training Centre the following day.