Liverpool and Bayern Munich are keen to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

Florian Wirtz has looked at potential homes to Liverpool in England should he make a move to Liverpool, according to reports.

The Reds are in the race to sign the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker but are in a tussle with Bayern Munich. Wirtz, one of Europe’s most exciting and highly-rated young stars, had been expected to join German powerhouses Munich for several months.

But it has emerged that Liverpool have entered the fray to sign Wirtz, who helped Bayer Leverkusen win their maiden Bundesliga title last season along with the DFB-Pokal. A price tag of £126 million has been mooted, which would obliterate Liverpool and Bayern Munich’s respective record transfer fees.

German Newspaper BILD has claimed that Bayern have a ‘big advantage’ because Allianz Arena chief Uni Hoeness ‘has good connections with Wirtz’s father’. Hoeness is said to be leading negotiations for Wirtz rather than sporting director Max Eberl.

What’s been said

However, it has been suggested by reporter Tobias Altschaffl that Wirtz has looked into potential areas where to live if he does opt to join Liverpool. But Altschaffl believes Bayern will win the race for the Germany international.

He said: "He's looked at the area, he's apparently looked at houses, if you can believe his colleagues on site. And it was definitely about Liverpool giving it their all. Financially, there are no limits for them. I also believe he'll come in the end, but they're already saying, okay, Liverpool are really serious now. They're also saying whether it's 100 or 150 (million euros), they'd really pay anything."

BILD’s Bayern editor Christian Falk added: “Christian Falk: "What we've heard now: Hoeness is the driving force behind this deal, he has been from the beginning through his contact with Hans-Joachim Wirtz, Florian Wirtz's father. Now Wirtz himself is supposed to be coming, and Florian Wirtz's trip to Tegernsee is reportedly planned.

"Bayern want to put the lid on it now; FC Bayern's very detailed financial framework has already been prepared. So they know they have to act quickly now to get this issue off the table before Liverpool."

Wirtz is currently pondering his decision and posted a photo of himself laying by a pool on holiday earlier this week. The former Cologne attacking midfielder could take up to 10 days to make his decision, it has been claimed.

Double Leverkusen raid

Wirtz could be part of a double summer raid from Bayer Leverkusen if Liverpool are successful. The Reds are closing in on the signing of Jeremie Frimpong in a deal worth around £30 million.

Frimpong has been identified as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has confirmed he will depart Anfield at the end of his contract and is poised to join Real Madrid on a free transfer. Frimpong was also part of Leverkusen’s side that romped to the Bundesliga title last campaign and finished as runners-up to Bayern in the 2024-25 season.

It has been suggested that Frimpong has passed his medical ahead of a summer move to Merseyside where he will link up with fellow Netherlands internationals Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch.