Florian Wirtz has emerged as a key target for Premier League champions Liverpool

Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz has emerged as one of Liverpool’s key transfer targets this summer as Arne Slot looks to revamp his squad at Anfield.

The Dutchman has led the Reds to the Premier League title in his first season, with the title wrapped up by the Merseyside outfit at the end of April with a 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

Jeremie Frimpong is poised to complete a move after completing a medical with Liverpool also looking at getting a deal done for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez. Wirtz is somewhat of a surprise target for Liverpool, who were expected to focus on their defence and attack, not their midfield, this summer.

Wirtz could possibly be used in an attacking role, if Liverpool were to get him. There are now fresh reports coming out of Germany that Bayern Munich fear the midfielder could opt to join the Reds.

Bayern Munich hold intense talks with Wirtz

According to German newspaper kicker, Bayern Munich fear Liverpool could hijack their potential move for Wirtz. The Bundesliga champions felt Real Madrid would be their main challengers for the player but they are “currently facing no threat from Spain.”

The report claims the Bayern camp believes Liverpool is “going to the limit” to try and get the deal done and that Wirtz will choose between Bayern and Liverpool within the next 10 days. Munich boss Vincent Kompany is said to have held lengthy talks with Wirtz and discussed where he would fit in with the German champions next season.

The report firmed up claims that Wirtz’s family had travelled to England to meet with Liverpool, with the Reds impressed by the player’s representatives. At the age of 22, Wirtz could play a huge role over the next decade but a deal is estimated to cost well over £100m.

Sky Sports Germany give update on Wirtz to Liverpool

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has said that Wirtz remains Liverpool’s ‘dream’ target this summer for the number 10 position. He said on X: “Liverpool are maintaining contact with the Wirtz family and Wirtz himself — as are FC Bayern. As of Wednesday afternoon, no official offers have been received by Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

“Stay or go? Internally, Wirtz still hasn’t informed Leverkusen of his decision. That’s exactly what everyone involved is currently waiting for.”

Wirtz has scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists for Bayer this season, who were unable to defend their Bundesliga title as they ended the campaign 13 points behind champions Bayern. He was a key part of the side that helped clinch Leverkusen’s first title last season, as they went unbeaten domestically to also secure the DFB Pokal.

A number of big names are leaving Leverkusen, with Frimpong set to join Liverpool while manager Xabi Alonso is heading for Real Madrid. Centre-back Jonathan Tah is departing with his contract set to expire, and is expected to head to Bayern.