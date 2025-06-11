Liverpool continue their pursuit of Florian Wirtz | Getty Images

Liverpool are aiming to sign Florian Wirtz in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool will be hoping that they can reach a conclusion in their pursuit of Florian Wirtz.

The Reds are in negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen to sign the attacking midfielder - regarded as one of the best young talents in Europe - during the summer transfer window. Any deal will cost the Premier League champions a club-record fee.

There were suggestions on Tuesday night that Liverpool had made a breakthrough to sign Wirtz for a package worth £126 million including add-ons and the 22-year-old was set for a medical. However, it appears those reports are slightly premature.

However, German newspaper BILD has suggested that Liverpool will pay closer to £118 million in a ‘fixed fee plus realistic bonus payments’ that will be spread over five years. However, a further £8 million could be added ‘for exceptional success’. It is reported by the outlet that verbal agreements could be ‘implemented in writing’ on Wednesday.

Leverkusen are already said to be plotting how they will replace Wirtz and will not look to sign a like-for-like player but instead bring in several recruits.

The early summer transfer window, created for the Club World Cup, closed on Tuesday and will not reopen again until 16 June. That means that discussions to thrash out a deal between Liverpool and Leverkusen can continue.

The Reds have already signed Wirtz’s former Leverkusen team-mate Jeremie Frimpong this summer after triggering his £29.5 million release clause. Frimpong arrives at Anfield to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who left for Real Madrid.

Arne Slot’s side are also keen on AFC Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez. That deal could take the next step after the Cherries agreed to sign Rennes full-back Adrien Truffert as Kerkez’s replacement.

Liverpool could also bolster their striker options but will need to recoup funds via player sales before doing so. Darwin Nunez could depart Merseyside after making just eight league starts en route to the top-flight title. Fringe players such as Federico Chiesa, Kostas Tsimikas and Harvey Elliott have also been linked with exits.

The Reds will return to pre-season training in the week beginning 7 July. Head coach Slot has admitted that he will ideally have signings through the door from that point. He said after the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on the final day of the 2024-25 season: “We just want good players and ideally you sign them as soon as you can. But it's not always easy to sign good players, let alone to sign them early in the window. But this club doesn't start working from today onwards.

“There is so much hard work being done behind the scenes already this season to find out which targets we have and try to sign them. I have all the confidence that if we've addressed the right player that we try to sign that player. But let's see when that's going to happen and if that's going to happen because I'm very happy with the squad we already have.”