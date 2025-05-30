Liverpool are ahead of Bayern Munich in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.

It feels like Liverpool are about to pull off a transfer coup.

If Kopites were asked who their dream signing this summer would have been, regardless of a transfer fee and a position, Florian Wirtz might well have been on the list. As young talents go, the Germany international is one of the best in Europe.

Aged just 22, Wirtz has already underlined his quality for Bayer Leverkusen. He’s recording 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 appearances - a contribution that betters the rate of one every two games. Last season, Wirtz was pivotal as Leverkusen ended their hoodoo and claimed a maiden Bundesliga title. They captured the attention of the wider football world, as they not only broke Bayern Munich’s 11-year dominance but did so without losing a game. Die Werkself also won the DFB-Pokal and the only defeat they suffered was at the hands of Atalanta in the Europa League final.

In truth, the news of Liverpool’s interest came as a curveball. A pleasant one nonetheless. A striker and a left-back had been thought to be at the top of Arne Slot’s wish list. A centre-back and a holding midfielder was also suggested to be coveted. Yet the Reds entered the race to sign an attacking midfielder regarded as a generational sensation. And their decision to do so looks to have paid dividends.

Most people thought that Wirtz would be heading to Bayern Munich this summer - even German legend Toni Kroos. A switch to the biggest club in the Bundesliga would not only see him challenge for the Bundesliga every year but the Champions League. In addition, he’d be rubbing shoulders with many of his international team-mates, including Jamal Musiala. And if Wirtz was to leave his homeland, Manchester City or Real Madrid had been mooted as potential destinations.

Yet Liverpool took their opportunity to speak to Wirtz and his representatives. It has proved highly fruitful, with the former Cologne man expected to join fellow Leverkusen team-mate Jeremie Frimpong at Anfield next season. He will cost a club-record fee, with suggestions that Leverkusen are demanding £126 million. It’s evident that the Reds think Wirtz can be a game-changer.

Bayern Munich will undoubtedly see it as a blow. They will have been planning for how Wirtz would feature in their side ahead of the 2025-26 season. According to the Munich-based newspaper Süddeutscher Zeitung, a discreet meeting in Bavaria’s capital was not enough. It’s reported that the Allianz Arena’s top brass were sent in to try to get the deal done. Head coach Vincent Kompany was accompanied by director of sport Max Eberl, chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen, sporting director Christoph Freund, president Uli Hoeness and board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge that met with Wirtz at a Munich hotel.

It’s suggested Wirtz first met with Kompany for a ‘lengthy one-on-one football tactical discussion’. However, it’s said that after the one-hour presentation that Kompany ‘expressed serious doubts’ and ‘had the impression that Liverpool and their coach Arne Slot had already dug deep into the player's mind’.

According to Süddeutscher Zeitung, that is because Liverpool’s plan was clear - they presented him with a model that their game would revolve around Wirtz. Bayern had planned to play Wirtz in the number-eight position, with his favoured No.10 role occupied by Musiala.

That could be a suggestion that Wirtz may be earmarked for the remit at Liverpool. During the Premier League title triumph, Dominik Szoboszlai largely occupied the role behind the striker, with his pressing pivotal to freeing up Mo Salah.

However, Wirtz is tactically flexible as he’s operated on the left wing and as a false striker during his career.