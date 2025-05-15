Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on May 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are in the market for reinforcements this summer

Liverpool have formally expressed their interest in Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, it has been reported by The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Reports from Germany had linked the Reds with a move for the 22-year-old who has a massive £105m release clause in his contract. It is reported by Ornstein that Liverpool have been tracking the player for a number of years, who he also branded “among the most sought-after talents in world football.”

Wirtz has been linked with Premier League rivals Manchester City while Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have also been credited with an interest. However, Wirtz has yet to make a decision on where he wants to play next season. Whether that be in Germany with Leverkusen or Bayern or a potential move to the Premier League.

However, if Wirtz opts to pursue a move away from Bayer - then Liverpool would be ‘ready’ to explore a transfer - which is why they have reached out to make contact with Wirtz.

Bayer Leverkusen ready to fight to keep Wirtz

The player has been a key cog in Xabi Alonso’s Bayer side and provided 23 goal contributions this season with 10 goals and 13 assists. Last season, he netted similar numbers with 11 goals and 12 assists as Leverkusen went unbeaten to win their first Bundesliga title.

He is under contract with the club until 2027. Speaking in April, Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro said there was a strong possibility Wirtz remained with the club. He said: “There is a very high probability that he will stay at Bayer 04 beyond this season.”

He added: "He has a contract. It could also be that a club comes along that Flo doesn’t want to go to.”

It must be noted that these comments from Carro came alongside an expression that Alonso would remain with the club this summer. The Spaniard is now set to join Real Madrid ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup next month.

Do Liverpool need Florian Wirtz?

This season, Wirtz has been used as an attacking midfielder, with the majority of his senior appearances for Bayer coming in that position. He has been deployed on the left and right wing on a handful of occasions.

Liverpool’s starting midfield is very-much nailed down. Ryan Gravenberch is the first choice for the defensive midfield slot with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are the two players in front of him.

One of those players would need to be sacrificed to make way for Wirtz. Given his meg-money release clause, Liverpool would not be buying him as a squad player. Alternatively, Slot may see use for him as somewhat of a false nine.

Alexander Isak is Liverpool’s dream target for the striker position but his astronomical price tag of more than £120m makes that deal difficult to do. He has three years left on his contract with Newcastle United, who would also be reluctant to strengthen a rival next term. There are not a load of talented strikers available, so Slot may see Wirtz as a workaround for that problem.

In other news, Liverpool are getting close to striking a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for one of Wirtz’s teammates.