Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah is closing in on a departure and two of his team-mates could follow.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jarell Quansah hopes that leaving Liverpool will bolster his chances of being included in England’s World Cup squad.

The defender is closing in on an exit from the Reds. He’s set to join Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth up to £35 million. Quansah is highly rated by Liverpool and enjoyed an impressive breakthrough campaign in the 2023-24 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But last campaign, the 22-year-old was reduced to a support-act role as the Reds won the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s side season in charge. Quansah was behind Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order and started just four league matches.

The centre-back was a key player for England under-21s as they claimed European Championship glory last Saturday with a 3-2 win over Germany in the final. Quansah played every single minute, while Liverpool team-mate Harvey Elliott was named Player of the Tournament. In addition, Reds midfielder Tyler Morton whipped in the cross for Jonathan Rowe’s winner against Germany.

All three have been linked with exits from Anfield this summer. Elliott’s role could be impacted by the £100 million arrival of Florian Wirtz, while Morton played only five times in 2024-25 after previous loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City respectively.

What’s been said

The 2026 World Cup takes place in the USA, Canada and Mexico next summer, with England boss Thomas Tuchel watching the under-21s’ victory in Bratislava. On the potential of heading to the tournament, Quansah said (via journalist Henry Winter): “There’s a lot of experience in the side with the seniors now to hopefully get one over the line. We are always looking to win the next tournament and it will be massive if it’s the World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ultimately, I need game time and I believe in myself that I can possibly push for that. Again, the standard of England now is unbelievable. You have to be world class to get in and around it. It will be a huge privilege if I could but it’s going to be hard.

I’ve got friends for life, especially having achieved unbelievable things with some of them, winning the Premier League with Harvey and Ty. Being able to build on that and staying friends forever is always going to be key. It’s going to be emotional if any of us leave.”

Academy sales

Liverpool have agreed a buy-back clause in Quansah’s Leverkusen deal, which can be activated in 2027. He is one of several players who have come through the academy who could leave this summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold turned down a new contract to join Real Madrid. The Reds did bank £10 million, though, so the right-back could represent Los Blancos at the Club World. Cup. In addition, Caoimhin Kelleher has been sold to Brentford for £18 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliott has been with Liverpool since the age of 16. He made 18 appearances as Arne Slot’s side won the Premier League title, but started only twice. Elliott admitted he does not want to be ‘ wasting years of my career’. He said: “You don’t know what’s going to happen. I need to reflect. I want to improve and be the best possible version of myself. If that’s to go somewhere else, then it’s a decision I’m going to have to make.”