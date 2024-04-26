Jurgen Klopp gives 42-word verdict on Arne Slot as Liverpool move nears

Arne Slot, who wants to take the Liverpool job and hopes an agreement can be reached with Feyenoord to allow him to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp has revealed his thoughts on Arne Slot becoming his successor next season as he spoke ahead of his side’s trip to West Ham.

Slot is said to be the leading candidate after reports earlier this week confirmed that Liverpool were in official talks. They are currently looking to broker a compensation package for Feyenoord to part ways with their highly-rated coach and the Dutch manager has even spoken out on his desire to move to Anfield. "It seems clear to me that I would like to work there," Slot said. “All I can say about it is that the clubs are in negotiations. I’m in the waiting room."

Reports from the Daily Mail claim that Feyenoord are ready to conclude a deal within the next 48 hours. It’s said they are trying to force a deal that would see Liverpool pay in-excess of €10million (£8.58m) which would not include members of staff who would follow him to England.

Klopp was inevitably asked about the former AZ Alkmaar manager taking over the reigns at Liverpool and he described the role as the ‘best job in the world’ in his press conference. "I like the way his team play football. All the things I hear about him, good guy. Good coach, good guy, if he's the solution then I'm more than happy. [It's the] best job in the world, best club in the world."

Slot earned silverware as recently as Sunday afternoon as his beat NEC to win the Dutch Cup as he secured his second trophy at the club. Last season saw him win the Eredivisie title in a brilliant campaign and he also reached the Europa Conference League final the season before, falling to Jose Mourinho’s Roma.