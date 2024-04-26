Average attendance: 51,773

Liverpool are reportedly pushing for a move for Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho this summer.

Pacho, 22, has developed in Argentina, Belgium and now Germany across three different spells but has found a home at Frankfurt where he’s become a key starter. He’s made 29 starts in the league this season and made 40 appearances in all competitions in Dino Toppmöller’s side.

The Ecuadorian is a left-footed centre-back who has tracked by the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool in recent months and it was reported a month ago that Frankfurt had set a price tag of around £51m. Boasting all the attributes that make a modern-day defender, Pacho is quick, good on the ball and in air and has plenty of potential to fulfill - and he has caught the attention of Liverpool.

Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that Liverpool are ‘prioritising’ a move for Pacho in the summer with Joel Matip set to depart on a free transfer this season. Having only signed him last summer, the German club are in a strong negotiating position and will demand a fee upwards of £50m.

His defensive figures rank him in the 84th and 85th percentile for centre-backs for blocks, tackles, interceptions and clearances and he also ranks well for take-ons, progressive passes and passes attempted and he’s earned a strong reputation in Germany after just one season. Prior to that, he helped Antwerp to win the league title for the first time in 66 years as he also picked up the Belgian cup in a historic double for the club. He also hails from the same academy - Independiente del Valle - as Moises Caicedo, Piero Hincape and future star Kendry Paez.