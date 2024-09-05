Getty Images

Former Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold would be tailor made for Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old has been subject to speculation ever since he entered the final year of his contract and there were reports that Madrid have him on their list as a potential signing. Recent years have seen them pick up the likes of David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Kylian Mbappe on free transfers.

Other reports have seen them linked with a move for Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich who is also in the final year of his deal. It’s a method of transfer planning that has worked for them and until the defender has penned a new deal then there will always be a risk of them losing him with the temptation of a club like Madrid.

Speaking on Three Up Front podcast featuring Simon Jordan, Troy Deeney and Souness in which they cover all sides of the game of football, Souness explained how the Liverpool star would fit perfectly at Madrid.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold is tailor-made for Real Madrid in terms of the way he plays, and he’s got an unbelievable delivery – not to mention he’s good friends with Jude Bellingham. He could end up at Madrid and that message may already have been relayed to Liverpool.

“I don’t see any obvious reason to take Trent off against Manchester United, other than if they know he’s leaving. They’d still want to keep him on side for the rest of the season and he’ll go for free at the end of it. The message that he’s made up his mind may already have been relayed to the higher-ups at the club. He’s running his contract down. If you’re going to leave Liverpool, where else other than Real Madrid can you really go to better yourself?”